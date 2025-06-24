The Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell received an alert at 5:37 am about the partial collapse at Ananddham A Co-operative Housing Society, a mixed-use property opposite a hotel at Uthalsar Naka, TMC chief Yasin Tadvi confirmed

The Public Works Department and other authorities concerned will undertake further action to safeguard residents and prevent any further accidents. Representational File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Thane building's terrace partially collapses; no casualty x 00:00

A section of a seven-storey building’s terrace collapsed early Tuesday in Thane, Maharashtra, officials said. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell received an alert at 5:37 am about the partial collapse at Ananddham A Co-operative Housing Society, a mixed-use property opposite a hotel at Uthalsar Naka, TMC chief Yasin Tadvi confirmed, reported PTI.

The 25-year-old building houses 28 flats, two offices, and six shops on the ground floor.

"No one was injured," the official said, adding the remaining part of the structure was in a dangerous condition, reported PTI.

The debris was cleared and the disaster management personnel cordoned off the dangerous portions of the structure for safety reasons, Tadvi said.

The building falls under the 'C2B' category of structural stability, indicating it was in a precarious condition requiring immediate repairs or evacuation, he said, reported PTI.

The Public Works Department and other authorities concerned will undertake further action to safeguard residents and prevent any further accidents, the official said.

School director held over child's death in wall collapse in Maharashtra's Thane

In a similar incident in May, the director of a school in Thane district of Maharashtra was arrested on Saturday after an 11-year-old boy was killed in a wall collapse, an official said, the PTI reported.

According to an official from Titwala police station, “The retaining wall of the school had become dangerous, and residents had repeatedly warned the school about it. Despite being made aware of the risks, the school director failed to take any preventive action.”

In the tragic incident, a child lost his life and two children suffered severe injuries when a school’s boundary collapsed on Friday evening. The incident took place at the Balyani slum area in Thane district, which falls under the jurisdiction of Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

The children were playing adjacent to the KBK International School when the wall of the building suddenly collapsed. A child was crushed after the debris fell on him, an official said, reported PTI.

"When the children were playing in the adjacent lane, the boundary wall of the school collapsed," said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation.

The school was constructed eight years ago.

(With PTI inputs)