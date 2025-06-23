A criminal case has also been registered against the offenders under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act in the Lokmanya Nagar–Savarkar Nagar ward for unauthorised construction. The drive is being carried out by special squads under the leadership of deputy commissioner–rank officers

The drive was carried out in Yeoor, Mumbra, Diva, Wagle Estate, Naupada, Uthalsar, and Majiwada–Manpada. PIC/TMC

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has cracked down on 30 illegal structures across the city as part of an ongoing demolition campaign.

A criminal case has also been registered against the offenders under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act in the Lokmanya Nagar–Savarkar Nagar ward for unauthorised construction.

The drive is being carried out by special squads under the leadership of deputy commissioner–rank officers.

In a press release on Monday, the Thane civic body said that in line with the directions of the Bombay High Court, they conducted a survey of all the illegal constructions across the nine ward committee areas of the city.

Based on inputs from beat inspectors, the Thane civic body launched swift action against the illegal structures.

As per the orders of Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, dedicated ward-level anti-encroachment teams have been formed to crack down on the structures.

These include deputy commissioners as team leads, supported by additional deputy team heads, assistant engineers, and other staff.

The teams have been directed to identify and remove unauthorised constructions. Accordingly, illegally constructed or under-construction buildings are being demolished as a part of drive. In several locations, structures such as additional floors, unauthorised columns, and plinths were also targeted during the demolition.

According to Deputy Commissioner (Encroachment) Shankar Patole, the ward-wise action will continue and the special squads are working on identifying and removing illegal structures.

The areas covered in the drive include Yeoor, Mumbra, Diva, Wagle Estate, Naupada, Uthalsar, and Majiwada–Manpada. In Diva, two more buildings were razed, bringing the total number of demolished buildings there to 13. Local resistance was reported, but the demolition resumed under police protection in the afternoon. The operation was overseen by Deputy Commissioners Manish Joshi and Sachin Sangle, along with Deputy Commissioner of Police Subhashchandra Borse and other officials.

In the previous drive, carried out on June 20, the civic body had demolished 33 illegal structures across the city. Twelve demolitions occurred in Diva. During the drive, the civic body had razed unauthorised constructions, including entire buildings, plinths, columns, slabs, and extended structures. The crackdown also included the demolition of a scrapyard godown located in the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) area.

Area-wise breakdown of demolitions

Diva- 8

Majiwada–Manpada -07

Mumbra- 3

Naupada–Kopri-03

Uthalsar-2

Vartak Nagar-2

Lokmanya Nagar-2

Wagle Estate-2

Kalwa-1

Total-30