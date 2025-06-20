Citizens looking to buy an affordable home are urged to take advantage of the opportunity," said Revati Gaikar, Chief Officer of the Konkan Housing and Area Development Board



In a big relief for home buyers, the Konkan Housing and Area Development Board under Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has reduced the sale prices of 6,248 houses in Shirgaon and Khoni housing projects in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official statement said on Friday.

The homes are offered under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), it said.

The houses are now available on a First Come, First Serve basis, officials said.

"Citizens looking to buy an affordable home are urged to take advantage of this opportunity," said Revati Gaikar, Chief Officer of the Konkan Board.

The price reduction has been approved by Sanjeev Jaiswal (IAS), Vice President and CEO of MHADA.

In village Shirgaon, the price of 5,236 houses has been reduced by Rs 1,43,404 per house and the revised price is now Rs 19,28,742 per house, the official statement said.

In Khoni, the price of 1,012 houses has been lowered by Rs 1,01,800 per house, bringing the new price to Rs 19,11,700, it said.

The statement further said that these homes were earlier offered under the October 2024 First Come, First Serve scheme. The Konkan Housing and Area Development Board has appealed to all eligible citizens to apply and benefit from the reduced pricing.

Final opportunity for biometric survey of residents in transit camps: MBRRB

Meanwhile, The Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB) on Friday announced that the biometric survey for tenants/residents residing in all transit camps under the board’s jurisdiction is in its final phase, an official statement said.

The board has appealed to the remaining tenants/residents to participate in this survey and cooperate with the ongoing initiative.

It said that the biometric survey for tenants/residents living in the transit camps under the board’s jurisdiction began on February 10, 2025. The biometric survey is essential for the official registration of these tenants/residents, and participation in the survey is mandatory for each individual.

"It has come to the board’s attention that some tenants/residents in the transit camps have not responded to the biometric survey. As such, the board is now providing a final opportunity to these individuals to complete the survey. Those who still fail to respond even after this notice will be considered as either having no official documentation or no interest in residing in the transit camps. Such individuals will be declared unauthorised occupants, and immediate eviction proceedings will be initiated against them under Section 95(A)(3) of the MHADA Act, 1976. The Board urges all concerned residents to take this announcement seriously and get their biometric survey done immediately," the statement said.