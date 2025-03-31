The housing body said that the plan will be executed through its regional boards in Mumbai, Pune, Konkan, Nashik, Amravati, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Nagpur. A budgetary provision of Rs 9,202.76 crore has been allocated for this purpose under MHADA’s approved annual budget

For the Mumbai Board, MHADA has earmarked Rs 2,800 crore for the redevelopment of BDD chawls in Worli, Naigaon, and Parel. Representational pic

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has announced its plan to construct 19,497 housing units across the state in the upcoming financial year (FY) 2025–26. The housing body said that the plan will be executed through its regional boards in Mumbai, Pune, Konkan, Nashik, Amravati, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Nagpur. A budgetary provision of Rs 9,202.76 crore has been allocated for this purpose under MHADA’s approved annual budget.

The authority recently reviewed and approved MHADA’s revised budget for FY (Financial Year) 2024–25 of Rs 10,901.07 crore and the proposed budget of Rs 15,951.23 crore for FY 2025-26. Under the Mumbai Board, 5,199 housing units are planned for construction in 2025–26, with a financial allocation of Rs 5,749.49 crore.

The Konkan Board aims to construct 9,902 housing units, with a budgetary allocation of Rs 1,408.85 crore. The Pune Board has set a target of 1,836 units, for which Rs 585.97 crore has been allocated. The Nagpur Board is expected to construct 692 units, with Rs 1,009.33 crore earmarked.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the target is 1,608 housing units, for which Rs 231.10 crore has been allocated. The Nashik Board will construct 91 units with a provision of Rs 86 crore, while the Amravati Board will construct 169 units with an allocation of Rs 65.96 crore.

These new schemes are expected to facilitate access to affordable housing for citizens across Maharashtra.

For the Mumbai Board, Rs 2,800 crore has been earmarked for the redevelopment of BDD chawls in Worli, Naigaon, and Parel. Additionally, Rs 350 crore has been allocated for the PMGP Colony redevelopment project in Jogeshwari East, Rs 205 crore for the Paridhi Khadi redevelopment project in Bandra West, and Rs 573 crore for the construction of housing units at Siddharth Nagar, Goregaon.

The housing body has made the following allocations in its budget under the Mumbai Board:

* Rs 20 crore for boys’ and girls’ hostels at Jijamata Nagar, Parel

* Rs 57.50 crore for mill workers’ housing

* Rs 200 crore for the project at Survey No 160, Borivali

* Rs 200 crore for the rehabilitation project within Sanjay Gandhi National Park

* Rs 177.79 crore for the Pahadi Goregaon project

* Rs 50 crore for the Malvani slum improvement project

* Rs 85 crore for the Magathane Borivali project

* Rs 30 crore for the Eksar Borivali Coast Guard housing project

* Rs 20 crore for the Siddharth Nagar (Patrachawl) redevelopment project in Goregaon

Allocations in MMR

* Rs 15 crore has been allocated for a two-storey healthcare centre and housing units at Pachpakhadi–Thane, Savarkar Nagar

* Rs 30 crore for a 100-bed senior citizen home and working women’s hostel at Majiwada–Thane, Vivekanand Nagar

* Rs 33.85 crore for development of a club house, swimming pool, and plots at Bolinj, Virar

* Rs 90 crore for redevelopment of police housing at Vartak Nagar, Thane

* Rs 115 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) project at Gotegao

Other than these budget allocations, MHADA has also set aside Rs 371.20 crore for the Chandrapur Special Planning Authority scheme and Rs 350 crore for the Textile Park Empress Mill project in Nagpur.