Upgrade includes toilet block with sewage treatment plant, better lighting, drinking water facilities, more escalators

The renovated booking office at the newly upgraded Parel railway station

Mumbai: Parel station opened after Rs 19.41-cr makeover under Amrit Bharat scheme

Parel has become one of the first station buildings to be opened after being upgraded under the ambitious Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, which was launched in 2023.

The new building, which has an elevated parking lot, vast booking office and other amenities, was opened a few weeks ago. The cost of the upgrade, which is expected to benefit more than 37,000 passengers, is Rs 19.41 crore.

Before: The façade of Parel railway station before it was upgraded under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

“The station building, including a parking lot that will be opened to the public, is complete. Another building is coming also up nearby,” Dr Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer, Central Railway (CR), said.

Among the 1309 stations selected for the scheme 76 and 38 belong to Western Railway (WR) and CR respectively. Apart from Parel, two other vital suburban stations, Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg, are being upgraded at a cost of Rs 19.16 crore and R27.01 crore, respectively.

After: The station now boasts an elevated parking lot, a vast booking office and other amenities

“The upgrade includes aesthetically pleasing station buildings, Swachh Bharat-inspired sewage treatment plants for a cleaner environment, visually appealing platforms adorned with captivating landscaping and upgraded passenger amenities,” another senior official added.

“There is also improved connectivity with additional lifts and escalators, modernised guidance and information systems, refurbishment of administrative spaces, and an unwavering commitment to inclusivity for all passengers including facilities made as disabled-friendly,” the official added.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme involves the preparation of master plans and their implementation in phases to improve the amenities at the stations.

Why Parel was chosen

The station is in proximity to several hospitals, including KEM, Tata Memorial Hospital, Wadia Hospital and Gandhi TB Hospital. Parel is also a corporate hub with growing IT industries