Maharashtra: 24-year-old man held for raping minor stepdaughter, misleading cops in Thane

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping minor daughter of his second wife in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 10-year-old daughter of his second wife in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the accused initially tried to mislead the police by claiming that the minor girl was kidnapped by three men on December 24 who raped her at a hillock in a village in Bhiwandi taluka, an official said.

The Thane Police registered an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for abduction and rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, as per the PTI.

However, the police found discrepancies in the statement of the man and he spilled beans during interrogation.

"The man had raped the 10-year-old girl in his house when her mother was not around and tutored her to give a misleading statement," the official added.

The accused man was remanded to police custody till January 2, he added.

Meanwhile, a 39-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly raping a 64-year-old senior citizen woman after offering to drop her home, Mumbai Police had earlier said.

Umesh Gulabrao Dhok, the accused, was arrested and a court sent him in police custody for seven days, an official said last week.

The woman was found lying injured in Shanti Nagar area of suburban Mankhurd and was admitted to the civic-run Rajawadi hospital.

As per her complaint, Dhok offered to drop her home, but instead took her to his place. He then allegedly raped her and beat her up before throwing her out.

He was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (assault) and 376 (rape) and further probe was on, the police official said.

In an another incident, an assistant director working on a web series fell victim to a sextortion racket. The Malwani Police have initiated an investigation into the matter, Mumbai Police sources had earlier said.

A case against an unidentified woman has been registered by the police and further investigations are underway, sources said.

According to the police, the 46-year-old complainant, an assistant director in a web series had traveled to Kolkata in West Bengal last week to attend his nephew's wedding. During this time, he downloaded a dating app and connected with a woman who identified herself as Janhvi. Subsequently, they engaged in mobile conversations, during which the woman coerced the complainant into performing an unwanted act.

