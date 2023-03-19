Breaking News
Lalbaug murder case: Mother’s killer used acid, tried to burn body, says Mumbai Police
Lalbaug murder case: Why Rimple couldn’t dispose of corpse
Maharashtra: Govt has failed to provide clean oxygen, says MLA Aaditya Thackeray
We were forced to dispose of 1,000 corneas, informs Mumbai’s oldest eye bank
Mumbai: BMC chief orders immediate restart of Aapli Chikitsa services
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maharashtra Man held on charge of pushing women into flesh trade

Maharashtra: Man held on charge of pushing women into flesh trade

Updated on: 19 March,2023 11:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The arrest was made by the officials of the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the Nalasopara unit of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police commissionerate on March 15, he said

Maharashtra: Man held on charge of pushing women into flesh trade

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Police have arrested a 27-year-old man at Nalasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district on the charge of forcing women into prostitution, an official said on Sunday.


The arrest was made by the officials of the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the Nalasopara unit of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police commissionerate on March 15, he said.



"Acting on a tip-off that a man was forcing women into sex racket, the police laid a trap at Range Naka in Nalasopara and arrested him," senior inspector Santosh Chowdhary of the AHTC said.


Also read: Maharashtra: 12 passengers injured after bus falls off small bridge in Pune 

Based on the information provided by him, the police conducted a raid at a local mall and rescued two women from the sex racket, he said.

An offence under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act was registered at Valiv police station against the accused, the police official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you agree with the management`s decision of only letting devotees offer jal abhishek at Babulnath temple?
mumbai mumbai crime news palghar maharashtra Crime News thane

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK