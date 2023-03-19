Maharashtra: Man held on charge of pushing women into flesh trade

The arrest was made by the officials of the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the Nalasopara unit of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police commissionerate on March 15, he said

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man at Nalasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district on the charge of forcing women into prostitution, an official said on Sunday.

The arrest was made by the officials of the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the Nalasopara unit of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police commissionerate on March 15, he said.

"Acting on a tip-off that a man was forcing women into sex racket, the police laid a trap at Range Naka in Nalasopara and arrested him," senior inspector Santosh Chowdhary of the AHTC said.

Also read: Maharashtra: 12 passengers injured after bus falls off small bridge in Pune

Based on the information provided by him, the police conducted a raid at a local mall and rescued two women from the sex racket, he said.

An offence under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act was registered at Valiv police station against the accused, the police official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.