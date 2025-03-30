The police has detained two juveniles in connection with the matter, a police official said

The incident took place on March 25 in Kajgaon area, police said. Representational Pic/File

The incident took place on March 25 in Kajgaon area, police said.

A 21-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death at a wedding function in Thane's Shahapur area and his body dumped in a river, a police official said on Sunday, according to the PTI.

The police has detained two juveniles in connection with the matter, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on March 25 in Kajgaon, Shahapur police station inspector Jitendra Thakur said, the PTI reported.

"Tractor driver Balu Wagh and one of the detained minors had an argument while dancing at the function. The matter escalated, leading to the minor and his friend stabbing Wagh to death at an isolated place nearby. They dumped the body in Bhatsa river and fled," he said, as per the PTI.

"The body was found on March 26, and a probe zeroed in on the two 17-year-old suspect. They have been charged with murder under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the news agency reported on Sunday.

The two are now in a remand home in Bhiwandi," Thakur added.

Maharashtra: Latur police seize two country-made pistols, 17-year-old boy held

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Latur district of Maharashtra, a 17-year-old boy was detained in Latur district allegedly with two country-made pistols and two bullets, a Crime Branch official said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

The teen was held on Saturday by a team under inspector Sanjeevan Mirkale, he added.

"His associate is absconding. Two country-made pistols and two bullets were seized from the juvenile," the official said.

Earlier this month, the Ulhasnagar Police in Thane district of Maharashtra have arrested a murder case convict recently released from prison, for alleged possession of an illegal country-made pistol and a live cartridge, the police officials had earlier this month said.

The accused has been identified as Praveen alias Golu Ashok Verma who was alleged found in possession of the weapon, said an official.

According to the police, constable Siddharth Gaikwad received a tip-off that Verma had procured weapons to commit a crime. Acting on this information, a team led by Assistant Police Inspector (API) Mohan Srivas, along with officers Avinash Jadhav, Santosh Jadhav, and Gaikwad, tracked Verma to Idea Gate in Gulshan Nagar, Shahad near Kalyan in Thane district. They intercepted him and, upon searching, recovered the illegal firearm and ammunition from his possession.

The police said, Verma, a resident of Titwala, was convicted of murder in 2018 and sentenced to seven years in prison. He was released in November 2024.

(with PTI inputs)