Maharashtra: Man strangles wife to death over petty dispute in Palghar; held

Representational Pic
A 25-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife to death following an argument at their house in Nalasopara area of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Monday.
The police arrested Bhavik Rameshbhai Thakkar for allegedly killing his wife Munni (23) on Sunday, the station house officer of Nalasopara police station said.
The couple used to have frequent quarrels and things took a turn for worse when the victim asked the accused for money and a heated argument ensued, he said.
The accused slapped the victim, pushed her and strangled her to death, he said.
The police were alerted and the body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the official added.
