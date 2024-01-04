Maharashtra: Man's dead body found in creek in Mumbra, police begin investigations

A man's dead body was found on Thursday in a creek in Mumbra area of Thane district in Maharashtra, a police official said

A man's dead body was found on Thursday in a creek in Mumbra area of Thane district in Maharashtra, a police official said, reported the PTI.

Vartak Nagar resident Dharmendra Dhoke, 42 was found dead in Parsik Retibunder creek near a railway bridge at around 4 pm, he said, as per the PTI.

The body was retrieved and has been sent for post mortem, Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Yasin Tadvi said.

An accidental death case has been registered as of now and a probe is underway to find out the circumstances that led to Dhoke's death, a police official said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, The Thane Police have arrested two men in their twenties for assaulting two persons with iron rods for refusing to give money to them, an official said on Thursday, according to the PTI.

The accused, Amar Balwan Dhariwal (21) and Aziz Anees Sayyed (23), who are residents of Bhiwandi, were held for the incident that occurred in the wee hours of January 1, he said.

The victim, Aniket Ajay Bigania (23) and his friends Sahil and Sachin Yadav, were on their way home around 3 am when the accused waylaid them at Indira Nagar in Wagle Estate area, and demanded money for liquor, Thane police's spokesperson inspector Shekhar Bagde said.

When the victims refused to give money, the accused duo attacked Bigania and Sachin Yadav with iron rods causing severe injuries to them, he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victims, an offence was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at Sri Nagar police station.

On Wednesday, a man in Pune stabbed his 16-year-old daughter to death after the two fought over his drinking habit, an official said on Wednesday.

Wagholi resident Fakira Dupargude, aged about 45, would often consume alcohol and have arguments with his wife, son and daughter Akshada.

"On Wednesday, when Akshada's mother and brother were not at home, she had a dispute with her father over his drinking issue. In a fit of rage, the accused attacked her with a sharp weapon and fled away," said a crime branch official.

