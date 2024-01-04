Thane: Car driver assaulted, robbed of vehicle and Rs 2.21 lakh in cash

A complaint was registered on Tuesday based on the victim's statement under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code after the incident on December 30

Representational Image

A car driver was assaulted in Thane district on December 30. Three unidentified persons robbed a car driver of his vehicle and Rs 2.21 lakh in cash after assaulting him in Thane district, police said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

A complaint was registered on Tuesday based on the victim's statement under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code after the incident on December 30, they said, reported PTI.

The 20-year-old driver was on his way from Katai Naka in Thane city when the three men flagged down his car, seemingly seeking a lift to Vashi in Navi Mumbai, said the police, quoting from the complaint, reported PTI.

When he stopped the car, the trio brandished a knife, assaulted the victim, and forcibly ejected him from the vehicle. The assailants fled in the car after looting Rs 2.21 lakh in cash from the victim, said the police, reported PTI.

An investigation was underway in car driver assault case, they added, reported PTI.

In another incident, a case has been registered against four persons for allegedly forging documents of a property bought by three of them in Thane city of Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

The three persons, belonging to one family, purchased the property from the fourth accused in 1983 and they allegedly tampered with the documents to deceive the government, the official from Naupada police station said, reported PTI.

The fraud came to light in 2020 at the time of verification of the property documents, he said, reported PTI.

A case was registered on Monday against the four accused under relevant provisions, the police said, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case against a jeweller from Rajkot in Gujarat for allegedly cheating a gold merchant in Maharashtra's Thane city of Rs 71.18 lakh, an official said, reported PTI.

The victim had a long association with the accused who supplied gold to him in the past on payment basis, reported PTI.

On July 2, 2023, the victim provided jewellery worth Rs 71,18,491 as per the request of the accused, but the latter did not make payment for it, the official from Wagle Estate police station said, reported PTI.

When asked for the payment, the accused gave evasive replies, following which the victim filed a complaint with the Wagle Estate police, reported PTI.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case on Monday against the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code sections including 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust), he added, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)