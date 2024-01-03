Thane: 4 persons booked for forging property documents

Thane Police has booked four persons for forging property documents about a property three of the accused bought together.

Representative Image

The Thane Police has booked four persons for forging property documents, an official said on Wednesday. According to a PTI report, the four persons forged documents about a property three of the accused bought.

The PTI report further stated that three of the four accused belonged to one family and had bought the property from the fourth accused in 1983. They allegedly tampered with the documents to deceive the government, an official from the Naupada police station told PTI.

The official told PTI that the fraud first came to light in 2020 at the time of verification of property documents and that a case was registered against the four accused on Monday. The accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the report added.

Meanwhile, in another case, the cops booked a jeweller from Gujarat for duping a Thane-based gold merchant. According to a report in PTI, the jeweller based in Gujarat's Rajkot allegedly cheated the merchant in Thane of Rs 71.18 lakh. The Thane-based merchant had been supplying the accused with gold on payment basis and they had a long association.

The PTI report stated that the victim on July 2, 2023, provided the Rajkot jeweller with ornaments worth Rs 71.18 lakhs as per the accused's request but the latter did not make payment for the same. The Wagle Estate station officer told PTI that when the merchant asked for payments, the accused's responses were elusive and thus the former filed a complaint with them.

The official told news agency PTI that based on the merchant's complaint, they registered a case against the accused. The accused has been booked under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, in an incident from Pune, the cops arrested a serial molester based on a partial vehicle registration number seen in CCTV footage. According to a PTI report, the accused had allegedly targeted an eight-year-old recently.

Reportedly, the accused identified as Maruti Nanaware, aged 45, has six cases of molestation and kidnapping filed against him and also has served a 10-year jail term for a rape case in 2013.

It is during the probe that the cops learnt there were six different cases against Nanaware registered in Swargate, Bharti Vidyapeeth, Bibwewadi and Sahakar Nagar areas between 2007 and 2013.

With PTI inputs

