Thane police book Gujarat jeweller for defrauding merchant of Rs 71 lakh

Thane Police booked Gujarat jeweller after the victim filed a complaint since the former did not clear his payment of Rs 71.18 lakhs

Thane police booked a Gujarat jeweller for defrauding a city-based gold merchant, said an official on Wednesday. According to a report in PTI, the merchant was defrauded of Rs 71.18 lakh.

Reportedly, the victim had a long history with the accused, who had previously supplied gold to him on a payment basis. The Gujarat jeweller had asked the merchant to send jewellery worth Rs 71, 18, 491 and the latter complied and delivered the ornaments. However, the accused did not pay for the same, an official from Wagle Estate Police station told PTI.

According to the report, when the merchant pressed the Gujarat jeweller, he made evasive responses which prompted the victim to file a complaint with Thane police in the Wagle Estate area.

Thane police official told PTI, "Based on the complaint, the police registered a case on Monday against the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code sections including 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust)."

An official in Navi Mumbai said on Wednesday that three guys allegedly beat four people with iron rods and sticks after an argument with one of them, stated a PTI report. According to the report, the incident happened in the Rabale industrial neighbourhood. According to the FIR filed at Rabale MIDC police station, the accused originally attacked one of the victims over a dispute but did not elaborate, the report added.

According to the PTI report, the accused had initially attacked the victim and when his cousin and friends rushed to his aid, the accused attacked them as well with iron rods and sticks injuring them.

The three accused guys, aged 20 to 29, were arrested on Tuesday based on a complaint filed by the victims, the agency report stated.

According to the report, the assault allegedly implicated two juveniles as well. The official added that the cops arrested them and turned them over to their parents.

The defendants were charged under relevant articles of the Indian Penal Code, and the matter was being investigated, he added, stated a report in the PTI.

With PTI inputs

