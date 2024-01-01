Thane: 4 booked for falsifying documents to obtain compensation of land acquisition

Four individuals in Thane, Maharashtra face charges of falsifying documents to obtain compensation from a land acquisition.

In Thane district, Maharashtra, authorities have filed a case against four individuals for allegedly falsifying documents to manipulate land acquisition compensation for a project, as reported by the police on Monday.

The incident involves the acquisition of land by the Railways in the Katai area, where the accused purportedly tampered with records, deliberately excluding a female beneficiary from the list of heirs or successors. This alteration resulted in wrongfully obtaining a compensation amounting to Rs 1.46 crore, depriving the victim of her rightful share of Rs 48.82 lakh, according to an official from the Manpada police station, operating under the Kalyan division, stated a report in PTI.

"They wrongfully claimed the compensation amount of Rs 1.46 crore, denying the victim of Rs 48.82 lakh as her share of the compensation. We, on Saturday, registered a case against the four accused under relevant provisions," an official from Manpada police station under Kalyan division told PTI.

