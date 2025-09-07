Breaking News
MBVV cops bust drug unit in Telangana, seize contraband worth Rs 1200 crore; 12 held

Updated on: 07 September,2025 09:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan

The overall seizure includes 5.968 kg of MD drugs, 27 mobile phones, three four-wheelers, one two-wheeler, four electronic weighing scales, and raw materials for drug production

MBVV cops bust drug unit in Telangana, seize contraband worth Rs 1200 crore; 12 held

Factory in Telangana where the drugs were being produced. PICS/BY SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT

The Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) Crime Branch busted a large-scale MD (mephedrone) manufacturing unit in Telangana and seized contraband worth around Rs 1200 crore, while also arresting 12 people in connection with the case. 

According to the sources, a Bangladeshi national identified as Fatima Murad Sheikh, alias Molla, 23, was arrested on August 8 from Mira Road, near the Kashimira bus stop, with 105 grams of MD, and a case was registered at Kashigaon police station under the NDPS Act, 1985, and the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

Subsequently, investigations led to the arrest of nine more accused, with a total recovery of 178 grams of MD, R23.97 lakh in cash, and other valuables.


During interrogation, the accused revealed that the drugs were being sourced from Telangana. Acting on this lead, a Crime Branch team led by PI Pramod Badakh on September 5 raided a clandestine factory at Plot Nos. 186/1 and 193, Phase 5, Cherapalli, Telangana, operated by Srinivas Vijay Voleti and Tanaji Pandharinath Patwari. Both were arrested on the spot.

According to the police, the seized ready-made MD drugs and chemicals found and seized at the spot are estimated to be worth 1200 crore.

"From the site, we have seized 5.79 kg of MD (mephedrone), 35,500 litres of chemical solutions, 950 kg of powder drug-making equipment and materials. The overall seizure includes 5.968 kg of MD drugs, 27 mobile phones, three four-wheelers, one two-wheeler, four electronic weighing scales, and raw materials for drug production,” said an officer.

“In the past month, the MBVV Commissionerate, while cracking down on NDPS cases, has arrested 61 accused and seized drugs worth around R12 crore from their possession. In the same series of actions, last month, a woman [Bangladeshi national] was caught with MD drugs worth about R25 lakh. During interrogation, the police traced the case back to the factory where these drugs were being manufactured,” said Police Commissioner Niket Kaushik.

The operation was executed under the supervision of Additional CP Shri Dattatray Shinde, DCP (Crime) Shri Sandeep Doifode, and ACP Shri Madan Ballal, along with officers, including Police Inspector Pramod Badhak, API Prashant Gangurde, and other officers, and police personnel of the Crime Detection Branch.

Police said further investigations are underway to trace the wider network of suppliers and buyers connected to the syndicate.

