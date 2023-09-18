Maharashtra: Minor boy questioned for house breaking theft of Rs 3.62 lakh in Palghar

In the theft at the house in Palghar district of Maharashtra items worth lakhs were stolen, the police was successful in recovering items worth Rs 3.16 lakh, the police ssaid

A minor boy was reportedly questioned for allegedly stealing jewellery worth Rs 3.62 lakh from a house in Palghar district of Maharashtra, a police official said on Monday, according to the PTI.

According to the news agency, the house breaking theft (HBT) had taken place on August 25 when the occupants were away, the official said.

"The suspect cut the grille of a window and entered the house. He was questioned on Sunday and stolen items worth Rs 3.16 lakh have been recovered," Crime Unit III senior inspector Pramod Badakh told the PTI.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Thane Police in Maharashtra registered an offence against a man and his son for allegedly fabricating land documents and cheating a developer and the government, the police said on Monday, reported the PTI.

According to the news agency, based on a complaint, an offence under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Chandraprakash Shukla and his son Jai, an official told the PTI.

According to the police, the father-son duo allegedly fabricated land records, cheated the government and developers and filed false cases in the past.

The extent of the fraud and the money involved is yet to be ascertained, he said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a 33-year-old man from Navi Mumbai has become the latest victim of the online task fraud and lost more than Rs 43 lakh to fraudsters who lured him under the pretext of earning big returns, police told news agency PTI on Monday.

The fraudsters contacted the man, a resident of Koparkhairane area, on Whatsapp and told him that he could earn good money if he completed a part-time job involving online tasks, an official told PTI.

"Hoping to earn good returns, the victim ended up paying Rs 43.45 lakh in different bank accounts but never received any remuneration," he told PTI quoting the First Information Report.

A case was registered under section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). No arrest has been made so far, reported PTI.

