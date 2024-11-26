The matter came to light after she shared her ordeal with her parents, who approached the police in Manor, an official said

Two men have been arrested from Palghar district of Maharashtra by the police for allegedly raping a minor girl, the police said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the police refused to share details regarding the arrest and the circumstances surrounding the incident, citing provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The duo had allegedly threatened the girl to remain silent on the alleged rape after the incident, sources said, as per the PTI.

The matter came to light after she shared her ordeal with her parents, who approached the police in Manor, an official said.

Police invoked various sections of gangrape under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) against the accused duo.

Catering firm staffer rapes minor girl in Mumbai, gets thrashed by locals before arrest

Meanwhile in an another incident, a man working in a catering firm allegedly raped a four-year-old girl in Mumbai's Antop Hill locality in eastern suburbs of Mumbai on Monday evening, a police official said, as per the PTI.

Local residents thrashed the accused who has been identified as 32-year-old Anil Gupta, the official said.

The accused was later handed over to police by the locals and the police on Monday placed him under arrest, he said.

According to an Antop Hill police station official, the accused lured the victim and took her to an isolated place where debris had been dumped after demolishing a building, and raped her, the PTI reported on Monday.

The incident came to light after the girl started crying, drawing attention of local residents. Seeing her crying, Gupta tried to escape from the spot, but local residents caught him, he said.

The minor was immediately rushed to a nearby civic-run hospital, where she was undergoing treatment, said the official.

The accused, who worked in a catering firm, was booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including rape, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

Senior police officials were monitoring the investigations in the matter, an official said, adding that further probe in the case was underway.

(with PTI inputs)