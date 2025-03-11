Breaking News
Updated on: 11 March,2025 06:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Aishwarya Iyer | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The accused was convicted of murder in 2018 and sentenced to seven years in prison. He was released in November 2024, police said

The accused has been identified as Praveen alias Golu Ashok Verma (above), police said

The Ulhasnagar Police in Thane district of Maharashtra have arrested a murder case convict recently released from prison, for alleged possession of an illegal country-made pistol and a live cartridge, the police officials said on Tuesday.


The accused has been identified as Praveen alias Golu Ashok Verma who was alleged found in possession of the weapon, said an official.


According to the police, constable Siddharth Gaikwad received a tip-off that Verma had procured weapons to commit a crime. Acting on this information, a team led by Assistant Police Inspector (API) Mohan Srivas, along with officers Avinash Jadhav, Santosh Jadhav, and Gaikwad, tracked Verma to Idea Gate in Gulshan Nagar, Shahad near Kalyan in Thane district. They intercepted him and, upon searching, recovered the illegal firearm and ammunition from his possession.


The police said, Verma, a resident of Titwala, was convicted of murder in 2018 and sentenced to seven years in prison. He was released in November 2024.

Senior Police Inspector Vishnu Tamhane confirmed that Verma was presented in court, which remanded him to police custody until March 13 for further interrogation regarding his motives and potential criminal intentions.

The accused has been booked for possession of illegal weapons under the Arms Act, an official said.

