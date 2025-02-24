The duo were arrested from Pragati Nagar area in Nalasopara of Palghar following a tip-off, said an official

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Nigerian woman, auto rickshaw driver held with mephedrone worth Rs 1.04 crore in Palghar x 00:00

A Nigerian woman and an auto rickshaw driver were arrested in Maharashtra's Palghar allegedly with mephedrone worth Rs 1.04 crore, a senior police official said on Monday, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The duo were arrested on February 22 from Pragati Nagar area in Nalasopara area of Palghar following a tip-off, Assistant Commissioner of Police Madan Ballal said.

"We seized 520 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 1.04 crore. They have been charged under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further probe into the peddling network is underway," the ACP said, according to the PTI.

Malwani Police bust drug smuggling gang using steel water bottles for concealment

Meanwhile, in an another incident, last week, the Malwani Police in Mumbai uncovered a drug smuggling operation in which the accused concealed narcotics by modifying the base of steel water bottles.

According to the police sources, acting under the guidance of DCP Anand Bhoite (Zone 11) and Senior Police Inspector Shailendra Nagarkar of Malwani Police Station, API Nilesh Salunkhe and his team apprehended two suspects from Mira Road on February 19 night.

During the operation, various drugs worth approximately Rs 10 lakh were seized from the suspects, said an official.

A police official revealed that the smuggled narcotics were hidden inside steel water bottles commonly used for storing hot and cold water. "At first glance, the bottles appeared completely normal, raising no suspicion," the officer said.

The arrested suspects, both 19-year-old students and residents of Mira Road, have been identified as Vinit Sunil Singh (19) and Shiven Parkar (19).

The police officials nabbed the duo from Swarnadeep Society Building, Old Golden Nest in Mira Road area of Thane district and recovered 4.7 grams of MDMA (Ecstasy) tablets (10 pieces) valuing Rs 50,000, 73.9 grams of Ganja worth Rs 3,69,500, 45 LSD paper strips worth Rs 2,25,000 and 62 LSD dot papers valuing around Rs 3,10,000, said a police official.

The accused have been booked and arrested under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the extent of the network and identify other individuals involved, said an official.

(with PTI inputs)