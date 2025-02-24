The Mumbai Crime Branch has also seized 16 vehicles in the matter, a police official said

The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police has busted an alleged luxury car fraud gang and arrested seven people in connection with case, the police officials said on Monday.

According to the police, as part of the fraud they allegedly procured luxury and high-end cars using forged documents. The gang took out loans in the names of businessmen from different states by misusing their GST numbers and creating fake papers.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has also seized 16 vehicles, including luxury models like BMW, Fortuner, and Scorpio. The suspects were arrested in different cities, including Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai, the police said.

The gang was selling these cars at half the market price, making huge profits through their illegal activities. So far, the group has sold 35 high-end cars, of which 16 have been recovered by the police, said an official.

The authorities are continuing to investigate the case to find out if there are any more vehicles and people involved in the matter, said an official.