Breaking News
Mid-Day Special: How traffic cops reduced deaths in Mumbai’s black spots
Pope Francis in critical condition with early kidney failure as prayers pour in
Mumbai: Unruly bikers reducing Marine Drive to racing track, allege residents
Citing ‘inadequate arrest’, Mumbai court grants bail to man held for smuggling gold
Nashik Kumbh Mela preparations gather momentum
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Crime Branch busts luxury car fraud racket nabs 7 people

Mumbai Crime Branch busts luxury car fraud racket, nabs 7 people

Updated on: 24 February,2025 06:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

The Mumbai Crime Branch has also seized 16 vehicles in the matter, a police official said

Mumbai Crime Branch busts luxury car fraud racket, nabs 7 people

The accused in police custody. Pic/ Ashish Raje

Listen to this article
Mumbai Crime Branch busts luxury car fraud racket, nabs 7 people
x
00:00

The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police has busted an alleged luxury car fraud gang and arrested seven people in connection with case, the police officials said on Monday.


According to the police, as part of the fraud they allegedly procured luxury and high-end cars using forged documents. The gang took out loans in the names of businessmen from different states by misusing their GST numbers and creating fake papers.


The Mumbai Crime Branch has also seized 16 vehicles, including luxury models like BMW, Fortuner, and Scorpio. The suspects were arrested in different cities, including Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai, the police said.


The gang was selling these cars at half the market price, making huge profits through their illegal activities. So far, the group has sold 35 high-end cars, of which 16 have been recovered by the police, said an official.

The authorities are continuing to investigate the case to find out if there are any more vehicles and people involved in the matter, said an official.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai police mumbai crime news mumbai crime branch mumbai news Crime News maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK