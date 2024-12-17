The deceased who joined the force in 2015, was posted at Arnala police station, an official said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Palghar cop kills self in Virar x 00:00

A 35-year-old police sub-inspector (PSI) allegedly committed suicide in Virar district of Palghar in Maharashtra on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased who joined the force in 2015, was posted at Arnala police station and had been staying on rent in Bolinj area of Virar West.

A senior police officer at Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police told mid-day that the accidental death report has been registered at Bolinj police station.

“It was a very unfortunate incident that we have lost a good officer. He was a little depressed due to deaths in his family,” said the officer.

The officer is survived by his wife and a 1.5-year-old daughter, who were staying in the same flat where he took the extreme step.

Dozens of police officers rushed to his house and hospital after learning about his unnatural death, the police official said.