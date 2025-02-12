The school management extorted around 20-30 percent of their salary amount, they alleged

The police have filed an alleged sexual harassment case against the office-bearers of an Urdu medium school in Maharashtra's Akola district after the state minority commission paid a surprise visit to the institution, PTI reported.

Chairman of the Maharashtra Minority Commission Pyare Ziya Khan on Tuesday visited the school at Patur following complaints by some women teachers that they were facing harassment and threats.

The school administration extorted around 20-30 percent of their salary amount from them, they alleged, PTI reported.

Following Khan's visit, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Patur police station against four individuals under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 74 (assault or criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), 75 (sexual harassment), 296 (obscene acts) and 308 (2) (extortion).

As per PTI, no arrest has been made yet.

Talking to PTI, Khan claimed that he found neither children not teachers in classes during his surprise visit. "Two schools are being run illegally in the same premises, and alleged incidents of harassment of women have taken place," he said.

"The government gives funds, but due to improper implementation of schemes, the condition of Urdu schools in the state is bad," he added.

Teacher arrested for sexually harassing 14-year-old student in Thane

A 42-year-old teacher from a private English-medium school in Maharashtra’s Thane district has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a 14-year-old female student, police confirmed on Friday, PTI reported.

According to PTI reports, the accused, Naveen Ramchandra Nair, teaches at a school in Badlapur and had allegedly been harassing the student since October last year. The complaint states that Nair inappropriately touched the girl during exams, dance classes, and costume distribution for a school event. Additionally, he is accused of making lewd remarks, making the student extremely uncomfortable.

Initially, the minor remained silent, possibly out of fear or uncertainty, but when the harassment continued, she decided to confide in her mother. Her mother, realising the severity of the situation, immediately approached the Badlapur police station on Thursday, leading to the teacher’s arrest.

As per PTI, the accused has been booked under multiple charges, including sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.



(With inputs from PTI)