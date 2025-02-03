The police officials stated that the incident occurred on the Daryapur Road when the seven-year-old girl was travelling on the bike with her father

A seven-year-old girl riding pillion on a motorcycle was crushed to death under a truck in Akot city of Akola district, police said on Monday, reported news agency PTI.

The truck driver fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind on Sunday night. The driver was arrested later, an official said.

The police officials stated that the incident occurred on the Daryapur Road when the seven-year-old girl was travelling on the bike with her father.

The truck driver was arrested under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and under the Motor Vehicle Act, stated PTI.

Pickup truck driver held for running over 4-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai

A pickup truck driver has been arrested after a four-year-old girl was crushed to death by his vehicle in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai area, an official said on Friday, PTI reported.

The incident took place at Kharkopar in the Ulwe area on Wednesday and the driver, Sawan Khanamiya Singdival (26), was arrested the following day, he said.

As per PTI, the girl was walking along with her mother when she came under one wheel of a pickup truck driven. The accused, Singdival, had taken the wrong route and was reversing to continue his journey when his truck fatally ran over the girl, the official said.

Five injured after driver loses control of car at Mumbai airport

As many as five people were injured after the driver of a Mercedes car allegedly lost control of the vehicle at Mumbai airport, the officials said on Sunday.

Five persons, including two foreigners, were injured at Mumbai international airport on Sunday morning after a Mercedes car hit them, a police official said.

The driver lost control of his car in the departure lane of Terminal 2 (T2), A Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport spokesperson said.

According to an official statement from the airport, the airport’s medical team quickly responded to the scene and provided first aid to the injured.

The injured people were then taken to the hospital for further treatment.

In an official statement, the CSMIA said, "This morning at CSMIA, a driver lost control of his car in T2's departure lane, injuring five people. The airport medical team immediately rushed to the spot to provide first aid. The injured have been admitted to hospital for treatment. CSMIA is working with the police and other teams to ensure the safety of passengers and continuation of operations."

(With inputs from PTI)