Breaking News
Mumbai: The four trees and toilet delaying Sion bridge demolition
Torres scam: Shivaji Park cop pulled up
Mumbai: BMC drops underground aquarium plan for Mahalaxmi racecourse
Comprehensive water transport system on the cards for Mumbai, says State Transport Minister
Mumbai: Woman harassed for months by rejected suitor
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Powai Police organise anti drug rally to raise awareness among youth in Mumbai

Powai Police organise anti-drug rally to raise awareness among youth in Mumbai

Updated on: 30 January,2025 11:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The event began at Milind Vidyalaya and proceeded through Filter Pada and Morarji Nagar, before returning to the starting point. Approximately 200 students participated in event to promote a drug-free lifestyle

Powai Police organise anti-drug rally to raise awareness among youth in Mumbai

Around 30 police personnel were present at the event. Milind Vidyalaya Founder Sadanand Raorane, Principal Rupali Raorane, and 10 teachers also participated in the rally.

In a determined effort to combat drug abuse and raise awareness among the youth, Powai Police in Mumbai organised an anti-drug rally on Thursday. The event began at Milind Vidyalaya and proceeded through Filter Pada and Morarji Nagar, before returning to the starting point. Approximately 200 students participated in event to promote a drug-free lifestyle.


During the event, the students took an oath to abstain from using any form of drugs and pledged to encourage their neighbours and relatives to do the same. Law enforcement officers addressed the participants over the detrimental effects of drug use and its connection to criminal activities.


Senior Inspector Jitendra Sonawane of Powai Police Station said, "We organised this anti-drug rally with the help of the school management and students. Around 200 students participated, and the rally was aimed at educating the public."


Around 30 police personnel were present at the event. Milind Vidyalaya Founder Sadanand Raorane, Principal Rupali Raorane, and 10 teachers also participated in the rally.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news powai news mumbai police

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK