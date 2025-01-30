The event began at Milind Vidyalaya and proceeded through Filter Pada and Morarji Nagar, before returning to the starting point. Approximately 200 students participated in event to promote a drug-free lifestyle

Around 30 police personnel were present at the event. Milind Vidyalaya Founder Sadanand Raorane, Principal Rupali Raorane, and 10 teachers also participated in the rally.

In a determined effort to combat drug abuse and raise awareness among the youth, Powai Police in Mumbai organised an anti-drug rally on Thursday. The event began at Milind Vidyalaya and proceeded through Filter Pada and Morarji Nagar, before returning to the starting point. Approximately 200 students participated in event to promote a drug-free lifestyle.

During the event, the students took an oath to abstain from using any form of drugs and pledged to encourage their neighbours and relatives to do the same. Law enforcement officers addressed the participants over the detrimental effects of drug use and its connection to criminal activities.

Senior Inspector Jitendra Sonawane of Powai Police Station said, "We organised this anti-drug rally with the help of the school management and students. Around 200 students participated, and the rally was aimed at educating the public."

