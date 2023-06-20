Maharashtra: Security guard booked for stalking, harassing employee of construction firm in Navi Mumbai

The police have registered a complaint against the alleged offender under section 354-D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code, an official said

A security guard employed at the construction site of the Navi Mumbai airport in Maharashtra has been accused of stalking and harassing a female employee of the construction firm, the police said, reported the PTI on Tuesday.

According to the news agency, the police have registered a complaint against the alleged offender under section 354-D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code. They have initiated a manhunt to locate and apprehend the accused, the police said.

According to the 25-year-old woman's complaint, the accused managed to acquire her contact number and proceeded to stalk her while she was at the office. Furthermore, he allegedly sent her inappropriate messages on WhatsApp. The accused also persistently called the victim allegedly causing mental harassment to her, an official said, according to the PTI.

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Mumbai, a 45-year-old security guard of a residential building in Mumbai was arrested by the police for allegedly molesting a seven-year-old girl inside the electricity meter room of the complex, a police official told the PTI on Monday.

The security guard allegedly molested the girl on multiple occasions, the official added, the news agency reported.

According to the Samata Nagar police station official, the security guard was arrested on Saturday after the matter was reported to the police. The investigations have revealed that he had been working in the housing society where the girl stays with her family for past few months.

During probe, the police found that the accused would allegedly take the minor girl inside the electricity meter room of the building and molest her whenever he found her alone in the society premises, he said, according to the PTI.

The accused also used to threaten the victim of dire consequences if she revealed about his acts to anyone, said the official.

After keeping mum for several weeks, the girl recently told her mother about the suspect's misdeeds, following which the family lodged a complaint at the Samta Nagar police station in suburban Mumbai.

An FIR was filed against the security guard and he was arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), he added.

(with PTI inputs)