Maharashtra: Six Nigerians held for staying without valid documents

The Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police in Maharashtra have arrested six Nigerians for allegedly staying in the country without a valid passport and visa, an official said on Saturday.

The six were staying at Prgati Nagar in Nalasopara, on the outskirts of Mumbai, for the past couple of years and did odd jobs, said Shailendra Nagarkar, senior inspector of Tulinj police station.

The police have also registered a case against three house owners, who had rented out their properties to the Nigerians, and three agents, said the official.

The owners and agents did not intimate the local police about the stay of the Nigerians, he added.

