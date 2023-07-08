Breaking News
Mumbai: 150-year-old temple demolished within pagoda compound in Gorai
Mumbai: ‘Malabar Hill rapist a master manipulator’
Mumbai: After SCLR, now JVLR torn apart
Maharashtra ATS files detailed chargesheet against DRDO scientist in espionage case
Mumbai: ‘City is a mess because of missing AMCs’
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maharashtra Six Nigerians held for staying without valid documents

Maharashtra: Six Nigerians held for staying without valid documents

Updated on: 08 July,2023 08:26 PM IST  |  Palghar
PTI |

Top

The police have also registered a case against three house owners, who had rented out their properties to the Nigerians, and three agents, said the official

Maharashtra: Six Nigerians held for staying without valid documents

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Six Nigerians held for staying without valid documents
x
00:00

The Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police in Maharashtra have arrested six Nigerians for allegedly staying in the country without a valid passport and visa, an official said on Saturday.


The six were staying at Prgati Nagar in Nalasopara, on the outskirts of Mumbai, for the past couple of years and did odd jobs, said Shailendra Nagarkar, senior inspector of Tulinj police station.


The police have also registered a case against three house owners, who had rented out their properties to the Nigerians, and three agents, said the official.


The owners and agents did not intimate the local police about the stay of the Nigerians, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
mumbai crime news Crime News palghar maharashtra India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK