A six-year-old girl died after falling from the staircase on the fourth floor of a residential building in Davadi area of Dombivli in Thane district of Maharashtra, the police said, reported the PTI.

The deceased was identified as Pari Chhotulal Bind.

The incident took place at Darshana Farm building in Davadi area on Monday.

According to the PTI, the girl's father demanded that a case of negligence be registered against the building's developer for inadequate safety measures. He also lodged a complaint at the Manpada police station.

The Binds, residents of Nalasopara, were visiting Dombivli to attend a puja hosted by the relatives who live in the building when the tragedy took place.

While playing, the girl fell from the fourth floor, police said.

"My daughter's life was cut short because the parapet wall of the staircase lacked protective net," her father said, talking to the media, as per the PTI.

Senior inspector Vijay Kadbane of Manpada police is investigating the incident.

Toddler dies after falling from building in Thane

Meanwhile, a two-year-old boy has died after falling from an apartment on the first floor of a building in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday, according to the PTI.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon in Badlapur area, they said.

The child resided with his family on the second floor of the building, as per the PTI.

He was playing on the first floor of the building from where he accidentally slipped and fell on the ground, an official from Manpada police station in Dombivli said.

Some locals rushed him to a hospital in Dombivli where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

The body was later sent to a government hospital and police registered a case of accidental death, he said, the news agency reported.

Man found dead below metro line construction site

In an another incident, a body of an unidentified man was found near an under-construction metro line in Mira Bhayandar area in Thane district on Tuesday evening, police said.

Some passers-by spotted the body near the Golden Nest locality and informed the police.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and investigating.

(with PTI inputs)