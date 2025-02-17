The accident took place near the near the D-Mart in Sant Nagar; police are yet to register an FIR

Van that hit the couple. Pic/Hanif Patel

A woman riding pillion was killed while her husband, riding the motorcycle, was severely injured after they were allegedly hit by a van from behind in Virar, the police said.

The deceased, Rajshree Tambe, 35, and her husband, Sachin Tambe, 36, are residents of Chetan Apartment at Manvelpada village in Virar East.

Police said that the couple was riding on a motorcycle when they were hit by a speeding vehicle near the D-Mart in Sant Nagar. The incident took place at around 3.30 pm on Monday.

Police said while the man was severely injured and admitted to a hospital by the passersby following the incident, the woman died on the spot after she was crushed under the tire.

The van belonged to a private tours and travel agency. Following the incident, the passersby caught the driver of the vehicle and handed him to the cops.

“The accused driving the vehicle was speeding. The couple was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared Rajshree dead upon arrival, while her husband is still undergoing treatment,” said a police officer.

Senior Inspector Lalu Ture at the Virar police station said, “We have not yet registered any FIR. We are in the process of registering the Accidental Death Report (ADR). The accused is in our custody.”