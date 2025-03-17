Maharashtra: Teen couple held for murdering 75-year-old vendor in Palghar district

The official said 75-year-old Kishore Brijmohan Mishra, a vendor residing in Naigaon East, had gone missing on February 15, after which two teams were formed to trace him

A 17-year-old boy and his 16-year-old girlfriend were detained for allegedly killing a septuagenarian in Palghar district, a police official said on Monday, reported news agency PTI.

The official said 75-year-old Kishore Brijmohan Mishra, a vendor residing in Naigaon East, had gone missing on February 15, after which two teams were formed to trace him.

"As per CCTV footage, he was last seen alighting from a train at Bhayander station with a young girl. We detained her and her boyfriend for questioning. The duo claimed the victim was molesting the girl, following which they decided to kill him," Naigaon police station senior inspector Vijay Kadam said, reported PTI.

"The two bludgeoned Mishra with stones and tiles near a public toilet. The body was recovered from nearby bushes on February 22. While initially an accidental death case was registered at Uttan Sagri police station, a murder FIR was registered after the minor couple was held. They have been charged with murder and destruction of evidence," Kadam said, reported PTI.

Two workers held for beating colleague to death on suspicion of theft

Two workers were arrested for allegedly beating their colleague to death on suspicion of theft in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday, reported PTI.

Based on a complaint by the accused persons' employer, the Bhiwandi police on Saturday registered a case against the duo under section 103(1)(murder) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, inspector Pramod Kumbhar of the Narpoli police station said, reported PTI.

He said both the accused and the victim worked for a mandap decorator.

The accused, Raju alias Baitullah Khan (26) and Ajay (25), suspected their colleague Anil Brijlal (36) of stealing Rs 1,200, the official said, reported PTI.

He said the duo allegedly attacked Brijlal with iron rods and bamboo on the evening of March 14, and injured him. The victim was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

(With inputs from PTI)