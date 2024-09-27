The 13-year-old girl was married to a man from Mumbra near Thane on August 8 despite objections from the teenager's father, the Thane city police official said

An official on Friday said that the Thane city police have registered an FIR against 11 persons, including a 31-year-old woman from Pune, over the illegal marriage of her minor daughter, reported news agency PTI.

The 13-year-old girl was married to a man from Mumbra near Thane on August 8 despite objections from the teenager's father, the Thane city police official said, reported PTI.

The girl's father first approached the Child Welfare Officer and the FIR was registered on September 25 on his directions, reported PTI.

The 11 individuals, including the man who married the minor and his relatives, have been booked under the Prevention of Child Marriage Act, the Thane city police official added.

Four held for raping Pune girl they met on social media; crime uncovered during college talk

Two men aged between 20 and 22 years were arrested and two minors detained on charges of raping a 16-year-old girl studying in a Pune college, whom they befriended on social media, police have said, reported PTI.

The four accused had met the girl on social media but they do not know each other personally, according to the police.

The accused allegedly sexually assaulted the teenager separately at different places in the city between April and September, they said on Thursday, reported PTI.

The incident came to light during a session on sexual offences against children organised in the college.

During the discussion, a girl student looked depressed and when she was taken into confidence, she told counsellors about the 16-year-old survivor, who is her friend, and the ordeal she was going through, reported PTI.

"Later, an investigation revealed the victim had met the four individuals, who are not known to each other, on social media platforms and she was allegedly raped by them on separate occasions," said a woman police official, reported PTI.

She said videos were also made of the minor, and hence the IT Act has been invoked in the case.

"We have registered a case against the four accused, among whom two are minors (age not disclosed), who have been detained. The other accused (aged 20 to 22 years) have been placed under arrest and further probe was on," the officer added, reported PTI.

They have been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section concerning rape, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(With inputs from PTI)