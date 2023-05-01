Breaking News
Why is PM Modi silent when his party people abuse me: Uddhav Thackeray
Haji Ali Dargah Trust issues public advisory for visitors during high tides
Mumbai reports 61 Covid-19 cases, active tally now at 930
Mumbai: Father-son duo who shot dead 22-year-old woman in Mankhurd held
BJP manifesto for Karnataka 'development-centric': PM Modi
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maharashtra Thane restaurant staffers customers booked for violation of norms

Maharashtra: Thane restaurant staffers, customers booked for violation of norms

Updated on: 01 May,2023 10:30 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

The Wagle Estate police station official said the offence was registered under IPC sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) among others, and also under the Maharashtra Police Act

Maharashtra: Thane restaurant staffers, customers booked for violation of norms

Representational Pic. iStock

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Thane restaurant staffers, customers booked for violation of norms
x
00:00

Police have registered an offence against 45 persons, including the staff of a restaurant in Thane city, for violating norms, one of them related to the outlet's female waiters allegedly indulging in obscene acts with customers, an official said on Monday.


Some customers were also among those booked in the case, he said.



The Wagle Estate police station official said the offence was registered under IPC sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) among others, and also under the Maharashtra Police Act.


Also Read: IN PICS: Uddhav, Ajit Pawar and other MVA leaders hold public rally in Mumbai

Acting on a tip-off and complaint, a police team raided the bar-cum-restaurant in the intervening night of Saturday/Sunday and found the establishment was operating beyond permitted time, he said.

Also, female waiters were found indulging in obscene acts with customers and dancing to the tune of music, said the official.

Those booked included the restaurant's manager, cashier, male and female waiters, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
maharashtra thane thane crime Crime News mumbai crime news mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK