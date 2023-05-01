The Wagle Estate police station official said the offence was registered under IPC sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) among others, and also under the Maharashtra Police Act

Representational Pic. iStock

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Thane restaurant staffers, customers booked for violation of norms x 00:00

Police have registered an offence against 45 persons, including the staff of a restaurant in Thane city, for violating norms, one of them related to the outlet's female waiters allegedly indulging in obscene acts with customers, an official said on Monday.

Some customers were also among those booked in the case, he said.

The Wagle Estate police station official said the offence was registered under IPC sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) among others, and also under the Maharashtra Police Act.

Also Read: IN PICS: Uddhav, Ajit Pawar and other MVA leaders hold public rally in Mumbai

Acting on a tip-off and complaint, a police team raided the bar-cum-restaurant in the intervening night of Saturday/Sunday and found the establishment was operating beyond permitted time, he said.

Also, female waiters were found indulging in obscene acts with customers and dancing to the tune of music, said the official.

Those booked included the restaurant's manager, cashier, male and female waiters, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever