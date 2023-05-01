Maharashtra Industry Minister Uday Samant met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence in Mumbai on Monday. He told reporters that he had informed the former Union minister of Shinde's view that the government won't forcibly go ahead with the project till misconceptions of the protesters are resolved

Uday Samant. File Pic

Listen to this article Won't proceed with refinery till misconceptions of protesters resolved: Maharashtra minister after meeting Pawar x 00:00

Maharashtra Industry Minister Uday Samant on Monday said the Eknath Shinde-led government won't forcibly go ahead with the proposed petrochemical refinery at Barsu-Solgaon villages in Konkan's Ratnagiri district without resolving misconceptions of the locals opposing the mega project.

Samant, who met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence in Mumbai on Monday, told reporters that he had informed the former Union minister of Shinde's view that the government won't forcibly go ahead with the project till misconceptions of the protesters are resolved.

Farmers there have doubts about the refinery. I have assured Pawar on behalf of the state government that the project won't be taken forward without clearing doubts of the locals, Samant said.

The government is ready to discuss all issues pertaining to the project, the minister said.

There was no discussion on any issue other than the refinery during his meeting with Pawar, Samant said. State NCP chief Jayant Patil was also present during the meeting, he added.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Rain-affected Nashik farmer crushes onion crop

The protest against the proposed petrochemical refinery intensified on Friday after villagers tried to enter the survey site forcibly. The police used teargas and lathicharge to disperse the crowd, injuring several villagers.

Over 200 villagers who entered the site, where soil testing for one of the biggest petrochemical refinery projects of the country is being done, were arrested and taken to Ratnagiri.

As many as 201 protesters, including 181 women and 37 men, were arrested by the Ratnagiri police and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for assaulting public servant, rioting, unlawful assembly and molestation, among others.

Samant recently alleged that the villagers are being instigated by some of the opposition parties for political gains and there are many outsiders who have entered the site to protest.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever