Three Bangladeshi women living illegally in India have been arrested in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

Acting on a tip-off, Ulhasnagar Police in Thane district on Tuesday raided a locality in Kolegaon and arrested them, said an official.

The women could not produce valid visas, he said.

They were identified as Rozina Begum Sukur Ali (29), Tanzila Khatun Razzak Shaikh (22), and Shefali Begum Munirul Shaikh (23).

The women worked as domestic help and did other similar jobs to support themselves, the official said.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered under the Passports Act and the Passport (Entry into India) Act at Manpada police station in Dombivli, and further probe was on, he said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Dwarka District's Special Staff team has successfully apprehended and deported five Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman and two children, as part of the ongoing operation targeting illegal foreign nationals. The operation has expanded to bordering states, with over 500 suspects being verified, the ANI reported.

Earlier in 2024, 132 foreign nationals were deported, with 116 from Nigeria, 73 from Ghana, and 48 from Uganda. The anti-narcotics cell led the pack of rioters, with PS Uttam Nagar leading the charge, an official press release said.

In pursuance of the directions of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, the Delhi Police, under intensified its operations against foreign nationals residing illegally in the capital. Following this mandate, DCP Dwarka District, Ankit Singh escalated the special drive in his jurisdiction to identify and take strict action against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and other foreign nationals residing without valid documentation, as per the ANI.

As part of this drive, the Special Staff of Dwarka traced five Bangladeshi nationals, including one woman and two children, who were found staying illegally. They were deported in accordance with the prescribed procedures.

The Dwarka District Police has been addressing concerns related to unauthorized migrants, including Bangladeshi nationals, through intensified efforts. This includes identifying, detaining, and repatriating individuals without valid Indian documentation.

During interrogation, they admitted to having illegally migrated from Bangladesh. Evidence supporting their Bangladeshi citizenship, including mobile numbers and documents, was recovered from their phones.

