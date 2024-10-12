Based on the CCTV footage from the area and technical inputs, the police zeroed in on the accused and rescued the baby within four hours of the abduction, an official said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Three held for kidnapping five-month-old baby in Maharashtra's Thane x 00:00

The Thane Police in Maharashtra rescued a five-month-old baby boy within hours of his abduction and arrested three persons on Saturday, an official said, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the official, the infant was abducted from under the Rabodi bridge, where he was sleeping with his mother late on Friday night.

The Thane Nagar police registered a case under section 137 (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched a probe, he said.

Based on the CCTV footage from the area and technical inputs, the police zeroed in on the accused and rescued the baby within four hours of the abduction, the official said, as per the PTI.

The accused have been identified as Javed Ajmat Ali Nhavi (35), Jayshree Yakub Naik (45) and Surekha Rajesh Khandagle (34), he said.

A preliminary probe has revealed that Nhavi lost his wife and child some years ago and lived with one of the accused women, who was widowed, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

Couple held for bludgeoning man to death, dumping body in Thane

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a couple has been arrested for allegedly killing a 24-year-old man, packing his body in a plastic bag and dumping it in a village in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday, reported the PTI.

The district rural police on Wednesday arrested the accused, Mohammad Siraj Ansari (32) and his wife Razia, in connection with the murder that occurred on October 4, an official said, according to the PTI.

The body of the victim, Mohammed Aalam Ansari, was found dumped on an empty plot in Dharol village in Dharolgaon on the afternoon of October 4, senior inspector Govind Patil of the Kulgaon police station said.

The Kulgaon police then registered a first information report under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and launched the probe, he said.

Based on a tip-off that the accused hailed from Jharkhand, the police team zeroed in on Ansari, and during interrogation, he revealed that the victim was his stepbrother, the official said.

The accused claimed that the victim pestered his wife to marry him, and in the wee hours of October 4, the couple bludgeoned him to death with a log of wood at their house, he said.

The couple then packed the body in a plastic bag, transported it on a scooter and dumped it in the village, the official said.

(with PTI inputs)