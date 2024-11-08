The toddler, who was just one month away from his third birthday, fell into the pit on November 4 and suffered injuries. He died the following day in hospital during treatment, said an official

A toddler died after falling into a pit dug up on a plot in Kalyan town of Thane district in Maharashtra, the police said on Friday, reported the PTI.

Based on a complaint filed by the child's father, police have registered a criminal offence against two persons who own the plot located in the Kalyan Phata area, an official of the Shil Daighar police station said.

The toddler, who was just one month away from his third birthday, fell into the pit on November 4 and suffered injuries. He died the following day in hospital during treatment, he said, according to the PTI.

The child's father, who resides in a building near the accident site, had earlier told the plot's owners, Ravi Rasal and Abhimanyu Bhoir, to fill up the pit, but they did not act on his advice, said the official.

Police have registered the FIR against the duo under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) read with 3(5) (a criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention of all), he added, the news agency reported.

Five-year-old boy dies after getting trapped inside car

Meanwhile, in an another incident, A five-year-old boy tragically died after becoming trapped in a car he was playing in on Thursday. “The little boy was trapped in the car for two hours,” said Roshan Singh, a relative of the deceased.

“He was initially playing with his father and then told his father he wanted to use the restroom. The father fell asleep inside his shop, and when he woke up, he realised his son was missing. He searched nearby cars and found Kabir unconscious inside a Honda City,” said the relative.

Kabir was taken to Veer Savarkar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The police identified the boy as Kabir Kanojiya, a resident of Ramabai Nagar in the MHADA colony, Mulund East.

According to the police, there is a garage near the shop where Kabir used to play in one of the cars. “Around 3 pm, the boy must have entered the Honda car, got trapped inside, and couldn’t open the door from within,” the police added.

(with PTI inputs)