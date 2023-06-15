Maharashtra: Two brothers booked for duping man of Rs 20 lakh on promise of high returns

The suspects allegedly lured the 46-year-old victim into investing with them, promised good returns. He had been awaiting to get the returns. However, they did not keep their promise and allegedly duped him by not paying anything to him, an official said

The Thane Police have registered a case of cheating against two brothers from Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly cheating a real estate agent to the tune of Rs 20 lakh, an official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

The suspects allegedly lured the 46-year-old the a real estate agent into investing with them and promised good returns. Between April and October 2022, the victim invested Rs 20 lakh with them. He had been awaiting to get the returns. However, they did not keep their promise and allegedly duped him by not paying anything to him, an official of Bhiwandi town police station told the PTI.

The victim later approached the police on Wednesday and lodged a complaint, on the basis of which the first information report (FIR) was registered against the suspects at the Bhiwandi town police station, he said.

An offence under provisions of Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) was registered against the two siblings, and investigation into the case is on, according to the PTI.

Meanwhile, in an another case in Mumbai, three people were arrested by the Mumbai Police held for allegedly extorting money from doctors and shopkeepers by posing as BMC officials, an official said, according to the PTI.

The Mumbai Police said that it arrested the trio for allegedly extorting money 'online' from prominent doctors and shop owners by posing as civic officials and threatening to initiate action against them for installing name boards outside their establishment without permission, police said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

The Bandra unit of the Mumbai crime branch had received specific information that a gang of fake Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials was active, an official told the PTI.

Offences in this connection were registered at the police stations including Bandra and Khar against unidentified persons and the police had been investigating the cases since, he said.

"After conducting a probe, the crime branch unit 9 arrested the three accused," he said, adding that they were allegedly found to be involved in similar cases in the past as well.