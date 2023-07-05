Maharashtra: Two held for running sex racket in Thane district

Thane Police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act

Two persons have been arrested from a village near Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly pushing women into flesh trade, police said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

The duo- an autorickshaw driver and a woman pimp- was arrested on Tuesday after police raided a lodge in Ranjoli village and rescued two women, an official told the PTI.

Police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act.

Meanwhile, in an another incident in May, the MIDC police in Andheri east area of Mumbai had conducted a raid at a residential building and allegedly busted a sex racket which was run by a 35-year-old woman inside a flat. The police arrested the woman and a customer and rescued a 17-year-old minor girl.

The police sources had then said that the sex racket was allegedly running inside one BHK flat of a SRA building located in the MIDC Kanakiya locality area.

Receiving prominent information, with the help of an NG, under the guidance of DCP Datta Nalawade and senior inspector Satish Gaikwad, API Rohit Jadhav, Shobha Kharat and PSI Sunil Gaikwad, along with a police team raided the house by sending a bogus customer and rescued a 17-year old, an official had said.

Police sources further said that during the inquiry, it was revealed that the accused woman was living on rent in this flat for the last 6 months and was running this sex racket for the last six months.

She used to take only one woman in a day and used to keep her in her house for the whole day, which the people of the neighborhood did not even doubt, police said.

The police said that they have sent the rescued girl to the rescue center and booked the women and the customer under various sections of IPC including the POCSO Act.

Earlier, a 23-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly running a flesh trade racket and three women were rescued during a raid in Thane city, police had said.

The police had received a tip-off that a model was pushing women working in TV serials, web series and the modelling industry into flesh trade, an official had said.

(with PTI inputs)