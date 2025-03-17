The duo allegedly attacked Brijlal with iron rods and bamboo on the evening of March 14, and injured him, an official said

Both the accused and the victim were known to each other and worked for a mandap decorator, an official said. Representational Pic/File/iStock

Two persons were arrested for allegedly beating their colleague to death on suspicion of theft in Maharashtra's Thane district, the police said on Monday, reported the PTI.

Inspector Pramod Kumbhar of the Narpoli police station said that based on a complaint by the accused persons' employer, the Bhiwandi police on Saturday registered a case against the duo under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

He said that both the accused and the victim were known to each other and worked for a mandap decorator.

The accused, Raju alias Baitullah Khan (26) and Ajay (25), suspected their colleague Anil Brijlal (36) of stealing Rs 1,200, the official said, according to the PTI.

The official said the duo allegedly attacked Brijlal with iron rods and bamboo on the evening of March 14, and injured him. The victim was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, as per the PTI.

Two teachers accused of beating child at school in Thane district; case registered

In an another incident, the police in Thane district registered a case against two female teachers of a school for allegedly beating an 8-year-old student, an official said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

The police action against the teachers from the Central Railway School in Kalyan area of Thane district came on a complaint by the boy's father, he said.

The complainant is a Central Railway employee, said a police official.

He alleged that his son was repeatedly targeted by the two teachers due to a dispute between him and senior CR officials.

The man told the police that he had approached the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights after one of the teachers hit his son last October. The principal had then expressed regret over the incident, he said.

On March 1, the second teacher allegedly slapped the minor. When confronted, she apologised but failed to explain her action, the father said, according to the PTI.

Following his complaint, a coordination officer from the District Women and Child Development Department accompanied the family to the Mahatma Phule Chowk police station, where an FIR was registered on Saturday, the news agency reported.

The railway officials have not yet commented on the allegations.

The teachers have been booked for voluntarily causing hurt under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said, adding that an investigation is underway.

(with PTI inputs)