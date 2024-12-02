The police stopped the duo roaming suspiciously and their frisking led to the recovery of 150 grams of drugs, an official said

Two Nigerian nationals were arrested for allegedly carrying high-grade cocaine with an estimated value of Rs 1.19 crore in Mira Road area of Thane district in Maharashtra, police said on Monday, reported the PTI.

The police stopped the duo roaming suspiciously on November 30. Their frisking led to the recovery of 150 grams of high-quality cocaine with an estimated value of Rs 1,19,40,000, a crime branch official said.

The duo was booked under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said, adding that further investigation is underway, the news agency reported on Monday.

Indian Coast Guard seizes 5,500 kg drugs in Andaman waters

Meanwhile, in an another incident, 5,500 kg of banned Methamphetamine drug seized from a fishing trawler with six Myanmarese crew near Barren island is the biggest-ever seizure made by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), an official of the Andaman and Nicobar tri-services command had said last week on Tuesday.

A senior ICG defence official said, "This is the biggest ever seizure which we suspect is linked to big international drug cartels. The total consignment is approximately around 5,500 kg. A total of six Myanmarese crew were arrested with banned crystalline Methamphetamine. They were handed over to the local police for further interrogation."

"The Andaman and Nicobar Command remain vigilant and committed to ensuring the safety of Andaman waters. Enhanced patrolling and intelligence continue to play a vital role in combating such crime," he added.

The police suspect that the seized Methamphetamine was supposed to be delivered to Thailand, officials said on Tuesday. The police are trying to get the call record of the satellite phone seized from the trawler which was coming from Myanmar, an official said.

Assam Rifles, Mizoram Police seize banned 'meth' tablets worth Rs 68 cr near Myanmar border

Assam Rifles along with Mizoram Police on Monday seized banned methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 68 crore near the India-Myanmar border in Champhai district, an officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Assam Rifles and the police jointly launched an operation in Zokhawthar village and recovered 22.6 kg of the banned tablets, he said.

Methamphetamine is a powerful, highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system.

During the operation, the joint team observed the movement of a suspect crossing the Tiau river with a brown sack.

On being challenged, the individual ran away towards Myanmar leaving the consignment there, the officer said.

The seized contraband worth Rs 68 crore has been handed over to the state police in Zokhawthar for further investigation and legal proceedings, the Assam Riffles officer said.

