Two teenage boys travelling on a scooter were killed after it was hit by a container truck on the Mumbai-Nashik highway in Thane district of Maharashtra on Monday, the police said, reported the PTI.

The deceased teenagers were returning to Bhiwandi city in Maharashtra after celebrating Dahi Handi feat when the accident occurred near Vadape village at around 4:30 am, as per the PTI.

The deceased were identified as Khurshid alias Ayan Nazir Ali Ansari, 18, and Ashish Varma, 15.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, as many as three people died and as many sustained injuries after a speeding car hit the divider and collided with a tanker in the Gavanpada area of Chembur in Mumbai, the police said, the ANI reported.

As per information from police, the accident occurred at 2 pm on Sunday. The reason for the accident has been identified as rash driving.

The deceased have been identified as Pramod Shankar Prasad (25), Harichandan Dillip Das (23) and Hussain Sheikh (40). The injured passengers, identified as the drivers Javed Saifula Khan (30), Manoj Mani (30), and Sanjay Sukhar Singh (39) have been admitted to a nearby hospital and are undergoing treatment, the officials said, as per the PTI.

While in Mumbai's Aarey Colony, three people lost their lives when their motorcycle collided with a pole near Munda Chowk, Mumbai Police said on Sunday.

Two of the victims died on the spot, while the third succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

The Aarey Police have registered a case under Accidental Death Report and are investigating the incident.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on August 14, a 36-year-old rickshaw driver, Ganesh Yadav, was tragically crushed to death by a car in Mumbai.

Another person, Bablu Srivastava, was injured in the incident.

The police have arrested two individuals in connection with the case.

The incident took place while Yadav was sleeping on Versova Beach.

A case of culpable homicide has been filed against 34-year-old Nikhil Jawale and 33-year-old Shubham Dongre, according to the police.

The accused were brought before the Andheri court, which placed them in police custody for five days.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)