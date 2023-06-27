Maharashtra: Two teens die of electrocution in Thane district

The boys, who were cousins, were doing some work at a relative's farmhouse, when they came in contact with a metal door and got electrocuted, an official said

Two teenagers allegedly died of electrocution at a farmhouse in Maharashtra's Thane district, the police said on Tuesday, according to the PTI.

The incident took place at a farmhouse in Badlapur, Thane on Saturday evening, an official said.

The boys, who were cousins, were doing some work at a relative's farmhouse, when they came in contact with a metal door and got electrocuted, he said.

Jayesh Bekar (19) and his cousin Kumar (17) were rushed to a local hospital were the doctors declared them brought dead, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

Meanwhile, on June 3, a six-year-old was fatally electrocuted while another child was injured after coming into contact with a lamp post in Vakola, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had earlier this month said.

According to a hospital statement, the six-year-old was declared dead at the hospital while the 5-year-old's condition was said to be stable.

The deceased was identified as Teharin Parvin Mohd Iftekhar, a resident of Chaitanya Colony near the Neha building in Vakola area in Mumbai.

The children were electrocuted after coming into contact with a lamp post and were rushed to VN Desai hospital in Mumbai where one of them was declared brought dead, informed the police, the ANI had reported.

In an another incident in Nagpur, a 40-year-old police official in Maharashtra's Nagpur city allegedly committed suicide by electrocuting himself after touching a distribution panel (DP) box on Monday, an official said, according to the PTI.

The police constable, Kashinath Bhagwan Karade, a native of Satara district allegedly electrocuted himself in Gittikhadan police station area in the afternoon, the official said, reported the PTI.

Karade was living in a rented accommodation at Pension Nagar area in Nagpur with an another cop, he said.

The constable had joined duty at the police headquarters last month and had been allegedly depressed for the past few days, the official said.

Karade allegedly opened the door of the DP box and touched the wires, electrocuting himself, he said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

