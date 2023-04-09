Breaking News
Mumbai: Housewife cries foul over IT notice
Mumbai: Woman dials ‘hospital’ number, loses Rs 1.92 lakh
What if Thane station had a helipad?
Mumbai: MNS leader threatens excise officer, arrested in Vasai
Mumbai: Andheri, Bandra and Grant Road log highest Covid-19 cases
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maharashtra Two traffic cops arrested for demanding bribe from transporter in Thane

Maharashtra: Two traffic cops arrested for demanding bribe from transporter in Thane

Updated on: 09 April,2023 03:23 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

The two policemen from the traffic department of the Thane city police have been arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, inspector Shivraj Bendre said

Maharashtra: Two traffic cops arrested for demanding bribe from transporter in Thane

Representational Pic


Two traffic policemen have been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 14,000 from a transporter in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Sunday.


The two policemen from the traffic department of the Thane city police have been arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, inspector Shivraj Bendre said.



Also Read: What if Thane station had a helipad?


The duo had demanded Rs 14,000 from a transporter whose tempos were detained by the traffic police at the Shil Phata police chowki. Later after negotiations, they settled for Rs 3,000, he said.

The aggrieved transporter approached the ACB and the arrest was made after the claim was verified, the official said, adding that the involvement of two more traffic constable is being probed.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
maharashtra thane thane crime news India news Crime News india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK