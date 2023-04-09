Maharashtra: Unidentified man booked for civic tax fraud in Vasai

The irregularity came to light when a man wanted to get his property transferred in his name but was told that taxes on it were pending, an official said

An unidentified man has been booked after a civic tax fraud came to light in Vasai area of Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police official said on Sunday.

The irregularity came to light when a man wanted to get his property transferred in his name but was told that taxes on it were pending, the official said.

"When the man presented receipts of taxes he had paid, the civic body realised the receipts were fake. It meant some unknown person had swindled tax and given the man a fake receipt. Thus, he had cheated the man as well as the civic body," he said.

Nalasopara police is probing further, he added.

