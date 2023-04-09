Maharashtra: Three poachers held for killing storks at lake in Latur

The accused had allegedly killed seven storks at Masalga lake near Shivani Kotal village in Nilanga tehsil in the early hours of the day, an official said

Representational Pic

Three alleged poachers were arrested on Sunday for hunting storks at a lake in Maharashtra's Latur district, a forest official said.

The accused had allegedly killed seven storks at Masalga lake near Shivani Kotal village in Nilanga tehsil in the early hours of the day, an official said.

The locals in Latur nabbed the accused who attempted to flee with the birds and handed them over to the forest department, he said.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Teen raped by relative kills self in Thane; one booked

At least 250 painted storks live in the area surrounding the lake.

The accused had shaken trees around the lake, removed nests and stuffed 14 birds in a sack, of which seven died due to suffocation and injuries, the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever