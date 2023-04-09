Maharashtra: Two die after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning well in Nagpur city

The deceased, both labourers entered the well without safety gear, as per the preliminary investigation

Two labourers died of inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a well in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said.

Amar Markam (22) and Shankar Uike (24) entered the 55-feet deep well located on private premises in Raj Nagar area at around 2:15 pm one after the other but soon they became unconscious due to inhalation of the accumulated gas, an official said.

"The owner of the well alerted the police as the two men stopped responding. Local police and Fire Brigade officials rushed to the spot and fished out bodies in the evening," he said.

The deceased labourers entered the well without safety gear, as per the preliminary investigation.

Police have registered a case of accidental death.

