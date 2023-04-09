Woman's decomposed body found in Vasai flat; cops suspect suicide

The body was found on the bed in a room with one end of a saree tied around her neck and the other around the ceiling fan, the Manickpur police station official said

Representational Pic

The decomposed body of a woman was found in a flat in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police official said on Sunday.

The body was found on the bed in a room with one end of a saree tied around her neck and the other around the ceiling fan, the Manickpur police station official said.

"She has been identified as 28-year-old Mumtaz Kazi who came to live in that house just a month ago. We are looking for her husband for more information. It seems like a suicide as there are no external injuries on the body. However, we are awaiting the post mortem report," he said.

