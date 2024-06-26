Maharashtra: Woman drug inspector among two held for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe in Palghar

The duo were caught after a trap was laid at the drug inspector's office based on a complaint lodged by a 32-year-old man

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Wednesday reportedly arrested a woman drug inspector and one more person for allegedly demanding and accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe, an official said, according to the PTI.

The suspects were identified as drug inspector Arti Shirish Kambli and private individual Krishnakumar Asaram Tiwari, he said, reported the PTI.

According to the news agency, they were caught after a trap was laid at the drug inspector's office based on a complaint lodged by a 32-year-old man, the ACB said.

As per the complaint, Kambli allegedly demanded the bribe from the man, who runs a medical store at Nalasopara in the district.

The demand was made for not taking stringent action against the complainant's medical store, which had been issued a closure notice earlier following a raid by Kambli under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 when she allegedly found certain irregularities. The complainant wanted the closure notice to be withdrawn so that the store operations resume.

But the drug inspector demanded a bribe for the task and Krishnakumar Asaram Tiwari accepted Rs 1 lakh from the complainant on her behalf, the ACB said.

Woman cop held by ACB for taking mobile phone as bribe

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Mumbai last month, a woman cop in Mumbai was held for allegedly demanding and accepting a mobile phone as a bribe to help a man accused in a case, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) official had earlier said, the PTI had reported last month.

The woman cop, a police sub inspector (PSI) rank official, was posted at a suburban police station in Mumbai, as per the PTI.

The cop was identified as PSI Rajashree Shintre (33) is attached to Amboli police station in the western part of the city, the official added, according to the PTI.

"She sought a Samsung A 55 mobile phone from a man to help him in a case registered in Jogeshwari in which he was arrested. This person has interests in the cable business in the area," the official said, as per the PTI.

"After he complained to the ACB, we verified it and then held Shintre while accepting a dummy phone during a trap," the official said.

(with PTI inputs)