Upon receiving information about the incident, Mandvi Police reached the spot and began their investigation

The police team while investigating at the crime scene on Thursday night. Pic/Hanif Patel

Listen to this article Woman’s severed head found inside suitcase in Virar, police begins probe x 00:00

A woman’s severed head was found inside a suitcase in a deserted area near Pirkunda Dargah area of Virar in Palghar district of Maharashtra, the police officials said on Thursday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the shocking incident came to light on Thursday late evening, the police rushed to the spot and launched an investigations into the matter, sources said.

Official sources said that the local children discovered the horrifying scene when they opened the suitcase and to their shock the head was found in the bag with its torso is missing.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Mandvi Police reached the spot and began their investigations.

The forensic team was also informed about the matter which will collect the evidences from the crime scene for further investigations, police sources said.