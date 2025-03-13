Breaking News
Mumbai court cautions Abu Azmi to exercise restraint during interviews
Woman held for 'honey-trapping' 74-year-old Delhi businessman
Akola Police return over 200 lost or stolen mobile phones to their owners
Nashik cops search for absconding accused, find lawyer's tip-off false
WAVES 2025 Global Summit to be held in Mumbai in May: CM
shot-button
Holi Holi
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Womans severed head found inside suitcase in Virar police begins probe

Woman’s severed head found inside suitcase in Virar, police begins probe

Updated on: 13 March,2025 11:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Upon receiving information about the incident, Mandvi Police reached the spot and began their investigation

Woman’s severed head found inside suitcase in Virar, police begins probe

The police team while investigating at the crime scene on Thursday night. Pic/Hanif Patel

Listen to this article
Woman’s severed head found inside suitcase in Virar, police begins probe
x
00:00

A woman’s severed head was found inside a suitcase in a deserted area near Pirkunda Dargah area of Virar in Palghar district of Maharashtra, the police officials said on Thursday night.


After the shocking incident came to light on Thursday late evening, the police rushed to the spot and launched an investigations into the matter, sources said.


Official sources said that the local children discovered the horrifying scene when they opened the suitcase and to their shock the head was found in the bag with its torso is missing.


Upon receiving information about the incident, Mandvi Police reached the spot and began their investigations.

The forensic team was also informed about the matter which will collect the evidences from the crime scene for further investigations, police sources said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra palghar murder case Crime News mumbai crime news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK