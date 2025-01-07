Breaking News
Mumbai Crime News

Malad: His robbery attempt failed, man kisses woman; arrested

Updated on: 07 January,2025 07:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

However, when the woman said that there was nothing valuable at her house, the accused kissed her and fled.

Malad: His robbery attempt failed, man kisses woman; arrested

A case has been registered at Kurar police station. Representation pic/iSTOCK

Malad: His robbery attempt failed, man kisses woman; arrested
A man was arrested and charged with molestation and attempted robbery, but was released after being served notice, the police said. The incident took place on January 3 in Malad’s Kurar area.


According to the complainant, 38, she was alone at home when the accused broke into the house and locked the door from inside. He then covered her mouth and demanded that she hand over all valuables, cash, and mobile and ATM cards. However, when the woman said that there was nothing valuable at her house, the accused kissed her and fled. 


The woman later approached the Kurar police station, following which a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Following the complaint, the accused was arrested on the same evening. Police said he is a resident of the same locality. A police officer said an investigation is being carried out, adding that the accused has no prior criminal record. The accused lives with his family and is currently unemployed, said the officer. 


malad mumbai police bharatiya nyaya sanhita mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

