Mumbai: Kurar police bust ATM fraud gang, 4 arrested for nationwide scams

The Kurar police have arrested four members of an ATM fraud gang accused of duping numerous people nationwide, including in Maharashtra. The police claim to have solved nine cases which were committed in Mumbai. The accused were apprehended in Bhandup after a chase on rooftops. They have been identified as Dharmveer Kishun Mahto, 32, Vivekkumar Paswan, 28, Beerlal Sah, 23, and Kishor Mahto, 28. Another gang member managed to escape.

The arrested individuals, hailing from Bihar, have been booked under various sections of the IPC and have been remanded in police custody. They have been involved in fraudulent activities across the country for the past three to four years without being caught.

Their modus operandi involved approaching people at ATM centres under the pretext of helping them deposit or withdraw cash. One gang member would remain inside the centre, assisting victims while another would pretend to be in a hurry. The accomplice would deceive the victim into believing the transaction was complete, while secretly removing the cash from the machine. They would then flee the scene.

In another method, they posed as customers with a bundle of notes, where only the front and back notes were genuine, while the rest were blank paper. Victims depositing money would unwittingly hand over their bundle and receive the fake notes in return.

One case involved a 57-year-old victim who was defrauded of Rs 50,000 in May. The investigation, led by DCP Smita Patil and Senior Inspector Satesh Gavde, along with API Punkaj Wankhede, utilised CCTV footage and call data records to track down the accused. The team identified the location in Bhandup through tower data and arrested Dharmveer Mahto, who provided information about the other gang members.

During the arrest operation, the accused attempted to escape by breaking through rooftops, leading to a chase. Three were apprehended, while one escaped. The arrested individuals have confessed to their crimes and revealed additional offences committed in Mumbai, Kerala and other parts of South India. Further investigation is underway as the police work to uncover the full extent of the gang’s activities.

